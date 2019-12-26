BTS ARMY fret over V’s possible e-cigarette habit

The video was taken down shortly after fellow BTS member Jimin uploaded it to Twitter. — Pictures via Twitter/BTS_twt

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — Fans of K-pop superstars BTS have expressed concern after a video showing member Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, with an e-cigarette made its rounds online.

A screenshot showing the 23-year-old lying down next to a blue Juul device came from a Christmas-themed clip posted to BTS’ official Twitter by fellow member Jimin.

The tweet was quickly deleted after eagle-eyed fans pointed out the e-cigarette but not before screenshots and reuploads began spreading like wildfire online.

Fans of BTS, known as ARMYs, were divided over V’s possible e-cigarette habit, with some saying that it could jeopardise his voice and subsequently, his career.

Juul has as much as nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes stop ruining your voice taehyung he was telling us to not use medicine for us to fall asleep cuz its not healthy but hes out here vaping??? Pick a side @BTS_twt https://t.co/2JCjxVGdCp pic.twitter.com/KKM9rw1Vpk — Lisa & Jisoo (@AkgaeLisoo) December 25, 2019

A lot of people blindly support idols no matter what they do. Juul can cause brain damage, addiction, cardiovascular effects and much more. Y’all will say amen to everything taehyung does till someday he ends in hospital and all of you will cry. wake up and advise ur idols pic.twitter.com/Wo1KoFv0O9 — Lisa & Jisoo (@AkgaeLisoo) December 25, 2019

i agree! i’m really against the use of cigarettes/juuls, so the fact that one of the people i look up to uses it is sorta disappointing in a way :/ i completely understand that he’s a grown man & it’s his life and his choices, but no matter what anyone says— — — angelika ｡･:*:･ﾟ (@anqelxmin) December 25, 2019

I agree. Imo, it’s upsetting to see ARMY defend a health issue just because their fave smokes. I love BTS. But I won’t stand for this. Smoking is damaging to your health. Some will say that they’re fine, but in the long run they won’t be. I hope Tae has the courage to quit. — ᴀʀᴍʏ.ᴜɴᴅᴇʀ.ᴀ.ʀᴏᴄᴋ (@JustPas09236033) December 26, 2019

Others argued that V had every right to use e-cigarettes as a legal adult and that fans should mind their own business.

i support the fact that he's old enough to make his own decisions. vaping is definitely not as bad for your health as regular cigs. if i can smoke regular cigs and im 5 years younger than him, he can vape too. even though he's an idol that doesnt mean you can invade his privacy — georgi💜 is whipped for hoseok (@taewithmullet) December 25, 2019

Some ARMYs added that they wouldn’t be surprised to find out that V had taken up vaping as the Boy with Luv singers have highly stressful and busy lives.

In a recent livestream on Naver, V revealed the group's ongoing dilemma with obsessive fans who would dig up their flight information and buy seats in the same cabin so they could stalk them.