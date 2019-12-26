Malay Mail

BTS ARMY fret over V’s possible e-cigarette habit

Thursday, 26 Dec 2019 05:17 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

The video was taken down shortly after fellow BTS member Jimin uploaded it to Twitter. — Pictures via Twitter/BTS_twt
PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — Fans of K-pop superstars BTS have expressed concern after a video showing member Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, with an e-cigarette made its rounds online.

A screenshot showing the 23-year-old lying down next to a blue Juul device came from a Christmas-themed clip posted to BTS’ official Twitter by fellow member Jimin.

The tweet was quickly deleted after eagle-eyed fans pointed out the e-cigarette but not before screenshots and reuploads began spreading like wildfire online.

Fans of BTS, known as ARMYs, were divided over V’s possible e-cigarette habit, with some saying that it could jeopardise his voice and subsequently, his career.

Others argued that V had every right to use e-cigarettes as a legal adult and that fans should mind their own business.

 

Some ARMYs added that they wouldn’t be surprised to find out that V had taken up vaping as the Boy with Luv singers have highly stressful and busy lives.

In a recent livestream on Naver, V revealed the group's ongoing dilemma with obsessive fans who would dig up their flight information and buy seats in the same cabin so they could stalk them.

