A new series on the origins of Spotify is in the works at Netflix

The rise of the Swedish music streaming platform will be chronicled in a forthcoming Netflix series. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — The forthcoming miniseries will be based on the book, Spotify Untold, which Swedish journalists Jonas Leijonhufvud and Sven Carlsson published earlier this year.

The Netflix series will be helmed by critically-acclaimed Norwegian director Per-Olav Sørensen, who is best known for his work on the 2016 TV series Nobel.

The yet-untitled project will be developed by Yellow Bird UK, with Luke Franklin serving as producer and Berna Levin as executive producer of the Swedish — and English-language series.

Much like Spotify Untold, the forthcoming series will centre around Swedish tech entrepreneur and Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek and his partner Martin Lorentzon.

The pair launched the music streaming platform in October 2008, first in Sweden and a few years later in the US.

“I am excited to bring the story of Sweden-based Spotify to life on the screen. It is an ongoing fairytale in modern history about how Swedish wiz kids changed the music industry forever. The story is truly exciting and challenging. Challenging because the Spotify story has not ended yet — it is still running with high speed and will probably change while we work on the project,” director Per-Olav Sørensen said in a statement.

Although Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the series, Spotify will be the latest startup to get its story told on screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rise of Snapchat will be explored in a forthcoming Quibi series based on the feature film screenplay, Frat Boy Genius, which was written by Elissa Karasik.

“We want to tell a story that’s as compelling and interesting about Snapchat and Evan as The Social Network was for Facebook,” Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg teased at SXSW back in March.

Frat Boy Genius, which landed at No. 1 on the 2018 Black List, made headlines for its unflattering portrayal of Snapchat’s co-founder Evan Spiegel, with the 28-year-old tech mogul being notably described as “a poster-boy for Gen Y...distracted by his phone in any given interaction.” — AFP-Relaxnews