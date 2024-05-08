KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is tracking down the owner of a social media account which uses the name Muhammad Imran Suresh in relation to a statement regarding the acid attack incident involving national footballer Faisal Halim.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the individual claimed to have information related to the incident.

“We are investigating from all angles to determine the clear motive. Any individual with relevant information can come forward instead of issuing a statement as it may affect the investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, he said that the investigation against the suspect who was remanded yesterday, was ongoing.

Razarudin also reminded the public not to make any speculations that could affect the police’s investigation.

Earlier, an owner of an Instagram account claimed that the police had summoned him to help in the investigation into the acid attack incident. — Bernama

