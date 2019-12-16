Video showing delayed emergency response for Taiwanese model Godfrey Gao sparks outrage

Fans have been blaming the model’s death on the lack of safety precautions during ‘Chase Me’. — Picture via Instagram/godfreygao

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A video showing a slow emergency response for the late Taiwanese-Canadian model Godfrey Gao has triggered anger online.

The clip shows Gao, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the filming of the Chinese reality show Chase Me in November, being attended to shortly after losing consciousness.

A staff member wearing a yellow jacket is seen attempting to revive Gao through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while actor Johnny Huang kneels beside him.

Though Chase Me producers said that medical personnel were on standby during filming, the video shows that no ambulances or emergency medical technicians were nearby when Gao collapsed, news portal HK01 reported.

Fans and social media users expressed outrage after seeing the video, with some saying that the 35-year-old could have lived if he had received proper treatment in time.

Last week, the late star’s mother had released a statement through Godfrey’s management, JetStar Entertainment, pleading everyone to stop sharing two videos showing his final moments that had made their way online.

Gao had allegedly been working for more than 17 hours when he collapsed, raising questions about the lack of safety precautions during the filming of Chase Me, which features cast members partaking in strenuous physical activities.

Broadcaster Zhejiang TV cancelled the series in response to the tragedy.

Gao was cremated yesterday in his home city of Taipei during a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.