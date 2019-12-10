Taiwanese actress ‘Chicken Chop Girl’ Ili Zheng has at least 50 sex partners in the past, says report

Taiwanese actress Ili Zheng is courting controversy again. ― Picture via Instagram/ili.cheng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Just two weeks after revealing she has a “fixed partner” to satisfy her sexually twice a week, busty Taiwanese actress Ili Zheng is again courting controversy ― this time for revealing that she had at least 50 sexual partners.

The 26-year-old best known for her 34D assets, made the revelation known during a live telecast of the TV programme Sisters Can't Take It recently according to a report by Sin Chew Daily.

In the programme, Zheng was interviewing influencer Zhang Zhiqi where Zhang shared that when he first came to Taipei, he was lonely and bored which made him go wild.

“It is up to the audience to interpret how wild I went.”

This prompted Zheng to ask Zhang the number of sex partners he had and whether the figure reaches 50 to which Zhang shyly replied it was less than that.

Zheng shocked the audience when she blurted out that she herself has more sex partners.

“I put my number as 50 which is the minimum,” she said.

“Everyone is openly doing it. They are just not talking about it”.

Zheng was nicknamed “Chicken Chop Girl” following a publicity film in 2012.