Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra ends the year with visionary masterworks

Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra’s young talents are set to end the year with visionary masterpieces at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) will close a season of merry music-making with a dose of visionary masterworks this Sunday at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The concert will be the curtain call for the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra's (MPO) 2019 glorious season.

A squad of talented Malaysian youths will present works by Beethoven and Bernstein written for theatrical production.

Beethoven’s Overture to Egmont was written for a play by Goethe in 1787, set against the background of the Dutch struggle for political independence from Spain in 16th century.

Meanwhile, Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances is taken from West Side Story, one of the most successful Broadway plays in history.

First heard in 1961, its sophisticated music has brought a new meaning to the universal Romeo and Juliet story, with a modern setting.

Also included in the repertoire is Elgar’s Enigma Variations where generations of music lovers and musicologists have been trying to figure out the mysterious enigma.

Premiered in 1899 in England, the music has brought instant fame for the composer.

Conductor Gerard Salonga is set to lead the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this Sunday. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

MPO’s resident conductor, Gerard Salonga, will lead the MPYO in this concert.

One of Malaysia’s youngest orchestras, the MPYO celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017.

Officially launched on January 13, 2006 with the objective to encourage and nurture local young musicians’ passion and appreciation of all symphonic music, the MPYO indeed is a “stage for young talent” with each section of the orchestra receiving professional coaching from the musicians of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Besides major cities in Malaysia, the MPYO has brought the beauty of its music to audiences in Singapore, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Brisbane, Australia.

Let the MPYO put you in a musical rapture on December 15 at 3pm.

For more information and ticket rates, click here.