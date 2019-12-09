‘The Irishman’ nominated 14 times for the Critics’ Choice Awards

‘The Irishman’ by Martin Scorsese garnered the most nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Dec 9 — The race is on for the Oscars. One day ahead of the nominations for the Golden Globes today, the Broadcast Film Critics Association unveiled theirs yesterday.

Martin Scorsese’s latest film The Irishman, which was released on Netflix on November 27, is a clear favourite with 14 nominations.

Will The Irishman be the successor to Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which was the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards laureate? The three-and-a-half-hour long feature is on the right track, now that it has been nominated 14 times, notably in some of the most prestigious categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, Best Actor for Robert De Niro and best Supporting Actor for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is also in the running with 12 nominations, including one for Best Picture. Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have been nominated respectively for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, while Quentin Tarantino could take home Best Director and/or Best Original Screenplay.

Little Women by Greta Gerwig, 1917 by Sam Mendes and Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach are also well-placed.

As regards television, the Netflix series When They See Us leads the pack followed by This Is Us (NBC) and Schitt’s Creek (CBC).

The winners will be revealed on January 12 at the annual annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California. — AFP-Relaxnews