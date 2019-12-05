Indonesian rocker Ahmad Dhani’s son set to take over as Dewa 19 vocalist

Dul (centre) is set to lead the line for famed Indo-rock band Dewa 19, as he looks to emulate his imprisoned father. — Picture via Instagram/@duljaelani

PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — Walking in his father’s footsteps, Dul Jaelani is set to replace his dad as the interim frontman of Dewa 19.

According to multiple Indonesian and local portals, Dul, whose real name is Abdul Qadir Jaelani, expressed that he had learnt a lot after spending plenty of time with his father’s famed Indo-rock band and chose to step in and replace him while he is away.

Dul’s father, Ahmad Dhani, 47, has been serving an 18-month sentence at the Cipinang Penitentiary Institution in East Jakarta since January this year after being found guilty of spreading hate speech online.

“Yes, my dad is still in prison. In the meantime, I have been tasked to replace him in Dewa 19. I thank God that I have gained a lot of experience up until now,” said Dul.

Dul, 19, explained that while working with his experienced senior counterparts, like Dewa 19 members Ari Lasso and Once Mekel, he has picked up many valuable tricks of the trade which will, in turn, help him become a better musician.

Although he has big shoes to fill, Dul remained calm and composed as he is confident that with their help, he can make his father proud.

He added that apart from singing, he also enjoys writing as he has also produced some literary work such as novels, short stories, poems and syair.

Dul explained that throughout his career, even when he was going solo, the Dewa 19 members always passed on valuable insights to help him in his career. — Picture via Instagram/@duljaelani

“My hobby is to write. Novels, short stories, poems. Sometimes when music can calm me down, I pick up a book and start writing poems,” said Dul.

“Thank God that some of them turned out more useful and I used them as lyrics in songs.”

He described that five of his singles also have lines from some of his poems as he bases his music off of his own personal experiences, pouring out his emotions in the process.

While he often dreams of one day writing his own novel, Dul will be placing more emphasis on his music career for now as he plans to release a new single sometime next year, apart from leading the line for Dewa 19.

“God willing there will be another new song from me called Jujur Ingin Kau Tahu (Honestly Want You to Know),” said Dul.

“The poster is ready, while the video is still in the editing phase right now. God willing early next year the song will be aired.”

The musician, songwriter and producer was judged to have violated Indonesia’s Law on Electronic Transactions and Information as he targeted former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, in a series of tweets.