Blackpink’s Lisa crowned most beautiful woman in Asia, tops Shila Amzah and Angelababy

The 22-year-old impressed the jury with her stunning good looks and aesthetic charisma. — Picture from Instagram/lalalalisa_m

PETALING JAYA, Nov 13 — K-pop girl group Blackpink member Lalisa Manoban has officially been dubbed Asia’s most beautiful woman.

TCCAsia’s Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list saw the Thai national, beating out fellow Blackpink member Jennie Kim (No. 3) and Chinese actress Angelababy (No. 4) for the top spot, The Straits Times reported.

It’s been a fruitful week for Blackpink as they recently became the first K-pop group to garner one billion views on a single music video on Youtube with their hit single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.

Other big names from the K-pop world on the Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list included Girls Generation member Im Yoon-a (No. 6) and Red Velvet vocalist Irene Bae (No. 10).

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo was ranked further behind at number 85 while Malaysian singer Shila Amzah came in at number 100.

TCCAsia’s parent company is TC Candler which has been compiling lists that aim to represent a global ideal of beauty since 1990.

The group also released their “Most Handsome Faces in Asia 2019” list over the weekend with Chinese actor Xiao Zhan bagging first place.

Following closely at the heels of Xiao was Exo member Oh Sehun (No. 2) and GOT7 rapper Jackson Wang (No. 4).