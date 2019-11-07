Astro to launch 4K Ultra Box with Cloud recording next week

Apart from providing clearer visuals, the Ultra Box also offers cloud recording and a brand new user interface. — Picture courtesy of Astro via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — After a period of beta testing, Astro is launching its new Ultra set-top-box that provides a higher quality 4K UHD viewing experience.

Apart from providing clearer visuals, the Ultra Box also offers cloud recording and a brand new user interface.

The launch event is happening on 13th November and it is expected to be available for consumers soon. We will be attending the event, so stay tuned to us for pricing and availability details.

From what we know so far, the new 4K service is still using satellite to receive content but it will require an internet connection of at least 10Mbps for interactive services.

If you need to record your favourite shows, the content will be saved on the cloud instead of using a physical Personal Video Recorder (PVR).

During the beta testing phase, the 4K UHD content was only available for selected sports content on Astro UHD.

Astro had previously offered 4K UHD viewing experiences at a number of F&B outlets for selected Premier League matches and F1 racing events. — SoyaCincau