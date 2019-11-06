Batu Caves’ cheeky monkey teases South Korean DJ Soda, sets internet abuzz (VIDEO)

A naughty monkey plays around with South Korean DJ Soda at Batu Caves. – Picture via Instagram/deejaysoda

KUALA LUMPUR, November 6 – Just like many tourists who have visited Batu Caves, South Korean DJ Soda was in for a special yet amusing experience by the site’s long-tailed residents recently.

The South Korean DJ, whose real name is Hwang So-hee, posted her wild yet hilarious encounter with one of the cheeky monkeys at Batu Caves on Instagram, and set social media users abuzz.

The 32-second video contained a compilation footages of her freaking out and screaming as the monkey tried to jump over her head and snatch the food she was holding to feed them.

The short clip was also accompanied by a caption saying her throat is hurting so bad due to screaming a lot.

Despite having to deal with a mischievous creature, the 31-year-old artist never failed to entertain the furry macaques of the historic site.

DJ Soda arrived in Malaysia on November 1 and has since been exploring the town in her signature yellow limousine.

Her visit to Kuala Lumpur is part of her tour where she performed in Y Club Kuala Lumpur last Friday.

Apart from Batu Caves, she also visited KL Tower and tried the famous Damansra Uptown Village Park’s nasi lemak along with other local delicacies such as gulai ayam and keropok.

In another video, the young DJ was seen eating a packet of nasi lemak with her hands in true Malaysian fashion.

“It was a real hectic day till I couldn't have my meals.

“So I ate this famous nasi lemak ayam like a pig which is from Village Park where locals queue for it,” she wrote on her Instagram.