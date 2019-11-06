Batu Caves’ cheeky monkey teases South Korean DJ Soda, sets internet abuzz (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, November 6 – Just like many tourists who have visited Batu Caves, South Korean DJ Soda was in for a special yet amusing experience by the site’s long-tailed residents recently.
The South Korean DJ, whose real name is Hwang So-hee, posted her wild yet hilarious encounter with one of the cheeky monkeys at Batu Caves on Instagram, and set social media users abuzz.
The 32-second video contained a compilation footages of her freaking out and screaming as the monkey tried to jump over her head and snatch the food she was holding to feed them.
The short clip was also accompanied by a caption saying her throat is hurting so bad due to screaming a lot.
Despite having to deal with a mischievous creature, the 31-year-old artist never failed to entertain the furry macaques of the historic site.
DJ Soda arrived in Malaysia on November 1 and has since been exploring the town in her signature yellow limousine.
Her visit to Kuala Lumpur is part of her tour where she performed in Y Club Kuala Lumpur last Friday.
지금 쿠알라룸푸르에 도착했어요!!😍❤️작년에 저를 경호해주셨던 똑같은 경찰분들이 또 나와주셔서 넘넘 반가웠어요!! 👩🏻 ✈️👨🏻 ✈️❤️ 감기몸살 걸려서 마스크씀😷 I just arrived in #KualaLumpur !🇲🇾 What’s up KL. I’m back again!😘😘 It’s so nice to see the police officers again who guarded me last year! 👩🏻 ✈️👨🏻 ✈️❤️Im already excited to see how my KL tour will be this year 😍!! Are you guys ready too??👩🏼💪🏻 I had to wear a mask, since I caught a cold🤧
Apart from Batu Caves, she also visited KL Tower and tried the famous Damansra Uptown Village Park’s nasi lemak along with other local delicacies such as gulai ayam and keropok.
In another video, the young DJ was seen eating a packet of nasi lemak with her hands in true Malaysian fashion.
“It was a real hectic day till I couldn't have my meals.
“So I ate this famous nasi lemak ayam like a pig which is from Village Park where locals queue for it,” she wrote on her Instagram.
너무 바빠서 하루종일 아무것도 못먹다가 리무진 안에서 급하게 걸신 들린 것 처럼 먹었어요😋😋말레이시아에서 줄서서 먹는 음식인데 우리 팀들 꼭 먹어보라고 싸다준 근미 넘넘 고마워 사랑해!! 😘😘 It was a real hectic day till I couldn't have my meals. So I ate this famous #NasiLemak Ayam like a pig which is from Village Park where locals queue for it. ❤️ @kathyp_0506 ❤️packed and delivered for me and my crews. Thank you & love you so much!😘😘