Radiohead, Bowie, and the Arctic Monkeys feature on the upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack

LONDON, Oct 24 — The Peaky Blinders original soundtrack brings together music from Radiohead, David Bowie, the Arctic Monkeys, Anna Calvi and the White Stripes. Naturally the series’ theme song, Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, is included. A recent cover of the song by British musican PJ Harvey also appears on the soundtrack.
The fifth season of Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, and Paul Anderson, aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom through August and September and dropped onto Netflix worldwide on October 4. It depicts the Shelby clan’s struggles during the stock market crash of 1929.
The Peaky Blinders soundtrack list
First disc
1. Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea...’
2. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — Red Right Hand
3. The White Stripes — St James Infirmary Blues
4. Truce — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 1 (Score)
5. Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today...’
6. Dan Auerbach — The Prowl
7. Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing...’
8. Jack White — Love Is Blindness
9. PJ Harvey — To Bring You My Love
10. Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things...’
11. Black Rebel Motorcycle — River Styx
12. Post Irish Meeting — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 2 (Score)
13. PJ Harvey — Red Right Hand
14. Laura Marling — What He Wrote
15. Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em...’
16. Royal Blood — Come On Over
17. Arctic Monkeys — Do I Wanna Know?
18. Tommy: ‘I Love You...’
19. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — Breathless
20. Radiohead — You And Whose Army?
21. Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance...’
22. PJ Harvey — This Is Love
23. Sons — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 3 (Score)
24. Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do...’
25. Queens Of The Stone Age — Burn The Witch
26. The Last Shadow Puppets — Bad Habits
27. David Bowie — Lazarus Second
Second disc
1. Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours...’
2. Savages — Adore
3. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)
4. Rachel Unthank & The Winterset — I Wish
5. Ballad Of Polly Gray — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 4 (Score)
6. Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class...’
7. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes — Devil Inside Me
8. Foals — Snake Oil
9. Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood...’
10. Radiohead — Pyramid Song
11. Laura Marling — A Hard Rain’s A—Gonna Fall
12. Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP...’
13. Black Sabbath — The Wizard
14. Anna Calvi — Papi Pacify
15. Joy Division — Atmosphere
16. Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand...’
17. Anna Calvi — You’re Not God
18. Arthur: ‘There’s A Bentley Outside...’
19. Jehnny Beth — I’m The Man
20. Idles — Never Fight A Man With A Perm
21. Tommy: ‘I Will Continue...’
22. Richard Hawley — Ballad Of A Thin Man — AFP-Relaxnews