Radiohead, Bowie, and the Arctic Monkeys feature on the upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in the fourth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’. — Tiger Aspect/Caryn Mandabach pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Oct 24 — The Peaky Blinders original soundtrack brings together music from Radiohead, David Bowie, the Arctic Monkeys, Anna Calvi and the White Stripes. Naturally the series’ theme song, Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, is included. A recent cover of the song by British musican PJ Harvey also appears on the soundtrack.

The fifth season of Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, and Paul Anderson, aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom through August and September and dropped onto Netflix worldwide on October 4. It depicts the Shelby clan’s struggles during the stock market crash of 1929.

The Peaky Blinders soundtrack list

First disc

1. Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea...’

2. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — Red Right Hand

3. The White Stripes — St James Infirmary Blues

4. Truce — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 1 (Score)

5. Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today...’

6. Dan Auerbach — The Prowl

7. Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing...’

8. Jack White — Love Is Blindness

9. PJ Harvey — To Bring You My Love

10. Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things...’

11. Black Rebel Motorcycle — River Styx

12. Post Irish Meeting — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 2 (Score)

13. PJ Harvey — Red Right Hand

14. Laura Marling — What He Wrote

15. Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em...’

16. Royal Blood — Come On Over

17. Arctic Monkeys — Do I Wanna Know?

18. Tommy: ‘I Love You...’

19. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — Breathless

20. Radiohead — You And Whose Army?

21. Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance...’

22. PJ Harvey — This Is Love

23. Sons — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 3 (Score)

24. Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do...’

25. Queens Of The Stone Age — Burn The Witch

26. The Last Shadow Puppets — Bad Habits

27. David Bowie — Lazarus Second

Second disc

1. Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours...’

2. Savages — Adore

3. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)

4. Rachel Unthank & The Winterset — I Wish

5. Ballad Of Polly Gray — From Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack/Series 4 (Score)

6. Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class...’

7. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes — Devil Inside Me

8. Foals — Snake Oil

9. Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood...’

10. Radiohead — Pyramid Song

11. Laura Marling — A Hard Rain’s A—Gonna Fall

12. Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP...’

13. Black Sabbath — The Wizard

14. Anna Calvi — Papi Pacify

15. Joy Division — Atmosphere

16. Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand...’

17. Anna Calvi — You’re Not God

18. Arthur: ‘There’s A Bentley Outside...’

19. Jehnny Beth — I’m The Man

20. Idles — Never Fight A Man With A Perm

21. Tommy: ‘I Will Continue...’

22. Richard Hawley — Ballad Of A Thin Man — AFP-Relaxnews