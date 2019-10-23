BTS to stream Seoul concert dates live to six Asian countries to mark end of world tour

Fans of K-pop phenomenon BTS will get to see their idols during live streaming of concerts. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Fans of K-pop phenomenon BTS are in luck.

The band’s upcoming concerts in Seoul will be broadcast live in movie theaters in six Asian countries.

Quoting a statement from the band’s management agency Big Hit Entertainment, the Korea Herald reported that the concerts, on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, would wrap up the group’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour will be shown live.

“The concerts will be broadcast on V Live, the live broadcasting service of the biggest South Korean internet portal, Naver.”

For the price of 1,500 coins costing 33,000 won (RM117.73) fans can catch the show live in designated movie theaters in seven Asian nations, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand.

Fans in America too will be able to catch the show too, thought it will only be available later due to the time difference.

BTS’ world tour kicked off in August last year covering major cities in America, Europe and Asia.