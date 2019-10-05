Harry Shum Jr to star in 'All My Life' opposite Jessica Rothe

Actor Harry Shum Jr — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Crazy Rich Asians actor Harry Shum Jr will star in Universal's upcoming film All My Life, inspired by the true story of a couple planning their wedding in the face of shattering news.

Shum Jr, also known for his starring role on six seasons of Ryan Murphy's hit TV series Glee, will play Chau, while Jessica Rothe (La La Land) has been cast as Carter.

Based on the true story of a young couple, Jenn Carter and Solomon Chau, as they plan their wedding in the face of the devastating news that Solomon has liver cancer, the script was written by Todd Rosenberg.

Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) will direct the film. Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce for Broken Road Productions, and Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

Shum Jr recently starred on the Freeform series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments.

Rothe will next be seen in the Amazon series Utopia from writer Gillian Flynn, as well in in indie production Body Brokers. She is also starring in and executive producing HBO Max comedy pilot Delilah. — AFP-Relaxnews