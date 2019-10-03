Rock singer Black advises model Haneesya Hanee to embrace her dark skin and ‘use it as your weapon’

Singer Black has advised model Haneesya Hanee to use her dark skin tone to her advantage. ― Picture via Instagram/black.hanifah

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― No one could relate to model Haneesya Hanee more than rocker Black Hanifah. Haneesya was a victim of cyberbullying where insults were aimed at her dark skin.

The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Hanifah Md Hanafiah, is no stranger to rude remarks over the colour of his skin, but said he took it as an advantage for him to stand out.

“I never wanted to lodge police reports when people say I am black as I am aware I am a man who has dark skin. (But) It is due to my dark skin that I have a place in the industry.

“I think if I am fair, people will not know me. Black is dark and dark is sweet,”

Saying she had her own identity, he called on Haneesya to embrace who she was not be too quick to react when the tone of her skin is made the butt of jokes.

The colour of model Haneesya Hanee's skin has been the target of cyberbullies. ― Picture via Instagram/haneesyahanee

The model has been the target of bullies who have compared her dark skin tone to bubble tea and Hajarul Aswad (the Black Stone rock in Kaaba in the centre of the Grand Mosque in Mecca).

The 19-year-old's mother had since lodged a police report and had given those who posted the offensive tweet two weeks ago to issue a public apology or risk facing a lawsuit.

“In my opinion, Haneesya just started out in the industry. Maybe she and her family are not used to the situation.

“She is still shocked people are learning her name, stalking her, following her online. My advice to Haneesya is not to be to quick to react,” he told mStar.

“If people just mention her name, they will know her face and her skin tone.”

He said she should her uniqueness to stand out continue to thrive in the entertainment industry.