Malaysian singer Elizabeth Tan slammed for claiming Taylor Swift did not pen own songs (VIDEO)

Elizabeth Tan said in a podcast interview that Taylor Swift’s songs were written by a group of songwriters rather than the singer herself. ― Picture via Instagram/elizabethtsm and taylorswift

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Local singer-songwriter Elizabeth Tan was heavily criticised by Taylor Swift fans on social media after she made a false statement about the international singer.

In an interview with the Mamak Session podcast that went viral on Twitter since last night, Tan claimed that Swift did not write her songs, rather it was the result of a collective effort of her team of songwriters.

I don't think the songwriting plays a huge role here. Production is the one which gets a song up on the charts in this day and age. I believe the person that you're referring to is Max Martin. @elizabethtsm pic.twitter.com/BIu5o0sFZ8 — hibiki rae (@liberatedswift) September 29, 2019

Tan’s statement quickly caught the attention of Swifties (fans of the American singer-songwriter), who took their frustrations to Twitter and advised the 25-year-old to do her homework before making such comments.

“Her lack of knowledge is astonishing. How can she comment on something that she obviously has no idea about?” wrote a fan.

“This is exactly the reason why Taylor Swift wrote Speak Now album, to prove that she can be just as successful without the help of others,” another commented.

Following the fiery comments on social media, Tan apologised for making such a statement about Swift and said she had no intention to discredit the international singer.

“I apologise for the way I phrased things in the interview, I mean no discredit towards Taylor,” Tan said in a Twitter post after.

“I was just highlighting that there are very, very talented people involved in the industry as well.

“Taylor is literally a legend, and nothing will take that away,” she added.