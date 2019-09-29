‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Modern Love’: five TV series not to be missed in October (VIDEO)

Cillian Murphy plays Thomas Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders.’ — Picture courtesy of Tiger Aspect / Caryn Mandabach via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Spet 29 — The return of the Shelby clan in the fifth season of Peaky Blinders on Netflix, the first lesbian Batwoman on The CW, love stories 2.0 on Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video plus the return of Watchmen in a new series and an overview of European history in Catherine the Great” both on HBO: Here are five series to discover or catch up with in October.

Peaky Blinders

The Shelby clan is in upheaval during the stock market crash of 1929. Tommy takes on his new responsibilities as a member of the British Parliament and is approached by Oswald Mosley, a politician who’s as charismatic as he is dangerous. It’s a meeting that will change the Shelby family.

Season 5: October 4 on Netflix With Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson

Batwoman

Kate Kane is Bruce Wayne’s cousin and shares his sense of justice. When Sophie, her secret love, is kidnapped by the evil Alice who’s also threatening the city of Gotham, Batwoman enters the scene.

Season 1: October 6 on The CW With Ruby Rose, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson

Modern Love

No matter the age, gender, or difficult situation, these men and women can’t escape love. Between laughter and tears, these eight completely different stories are nonetheless linked by the same universal theme.

Season 1: October 18 on Amazon Prime Video With Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia

Watchmen

Superheroes are not beloved by all in this alternative world. A vast conspiracy targets these vigilantes, who have now been outlawed. The fight begins for these exceptional beings as they are hunted by a special masked police force.

Season 1: October 20 on HBO With Hong Chau, Regina King, Don Johnson

Catherine the Great

She is the empress of all Russia. Known as “Catherine the Great,” this powerful woman ruled with an iron fist at the cost of numerous sacrifices. When she decides to expand her empire, the empress approaches Grigory Potemkin, an officer of her Guard who is now her political counsellor. At the same time, voices are beginning to speak out against the woman who wields supreme power.

Season 1: October 21 on HBO With Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Joseph Quinn — AFP-Relaxnews

