‘News of the World’ with Tom Hanks announced for Christmas 2020

Tom Hanks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards January 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass will be working together again. Universal Studios has announced that the movie, based on the historical fiction novel of the same title by Paulette Jiles, will be in American theatres for December 25, 2020.

News of the World will bring award-winning actor Hanks and Greengrass together for the first time since 2013’s Captain Phillips.

The film takes place in Texas in the middle of the winter of 1870, five years after the end of the Civil War. Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a widower and army veteran who travels across the country orating the stories making the newspaper headlines. Along the way, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl raised by the Kiowa tribe from the age of four, who is being forced to return to her biological uncle and aunt against her will. Captain Kidd accepts the job of taking her back. While crossing vast wild expanses, they must face numerous challenges together.

Besides playing the lead role, Hanks will be producing via Playtone, which he founded with Gary Goetzman, also involved in the project. Director Paul Greengrass adapted the screenplay from a prior draft by Luke Davies (Lion) and the novel News of the World by Paulette Jiles.

In the runup to December 25, 2020, fans will be able to see Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (November 22, 2019), the war movie Greyhound (May 6, 2020), and the sci-fi feature BIOS (October 7, 2020). — AFP-Relaxnews