LONDON, April 7 — Kanye West today offered to meet members of the British Jewish community amid a backlash over the US rapper’s previous antisemitic outbursts.

The offer from the disgraced 48-year-old hip-hop star—now known as Ye—came as drinks giants Pepsi and Diageo pulled out of sponsoring a festival in the British capital where West is due to headline.

West is booked to play all three nights at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, in July as part of a European comeback tour.

In an advert in the Wall Street Journal headlined "To Those I’ve Hurt”, West said he knew he had to make amends.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” he said.

“I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person.”

In May 2025, West released a song called Heil Hitler to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

“I know words aren’t enough—I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here,” he added.

Bipolar excuse

West has previously expressed regret over his antisemitic rants, which he blamed on his bipolar disorder.

But British government minister Wes Streeting told UK broadcasters he regarded using bipolar disorder “to justify his actions” as “appalling”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also weighed in on the controversy, telling The Sun daily earlier it was “deeply concerning” he had been booked despite “his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism”.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said the group would be willing to meet West if he pulled out of Wireless.

“The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival,” he said.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has faced calls from politicians and the Campaign Against Antisemitism to ban West from coming to the UK, on the grounds that his presence would not be “conducive to the public good”.

As tickets went on sale on Tuesday, the PA news agency reported that West’s permission to enter the UK was being reviewed by ministers.

West’s European tour has already provoked controversy. In France, the mayor of Marseille said the rapper was “not welcome” for a concert there in June. — AFP