South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun claims to have proof Ahn Jae-hyu cheated during marriage

oo Hye-sun from actor Ahn Jae-hyun claimns she has proof of Ahn had cheating. — Picture via Instagram goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun insists her husband Ahn Jae-hyun cheated on her during their three-year marriage.

South Korean pop culture website Soompi reported that the actress will be furnishing the proof during the divorce proceedings.

In a statement released via her lawyer, Goo confirmed that she had received Ahn’s application for divorce on Sept 18.

The application was first submitted to the Seoul Family Court on Sept 9.

“Hye Sun (has) expressed her wish to protect her family life several times but at this point where a lawsuit has been filed, she thinks it will now be difficult to protect her family life.

“In order to protect herself now, and because her judgment is that Ahn Jae Hyun is responsible for the causes of their broken marriage, she will soon submit a counterclaim against Ahn Jae Hyun for the divorce lawsuit along with a written response to the Seoul Family Court.”

All evidence, including photos, will also be submitted, added the statement.

Goo had previously posted and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where he had asked for a divorce, followed by her accusation of Ahn having an affair with actress Oh Yeon-seo.

Following an intense and very public heated exchange of words between them, a gag order has been put in place.