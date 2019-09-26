‘Jurassic World 3’: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern are back

In ‘Jurassic World 3,’ Jeff Goldblum will reprise one of his biggest roles, mathematician Ian Malcolm. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — After Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), the third chapter of the science fiction saga is underway. Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern, who were in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, will each be reprising their original roles.

The three actors have not been reunited since the triumph of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, which made more than a billion dollars in 1993. With Jurassic World 3, it’s now happening.

Jeff Goldblum will again be playing Ian Malcolm, a mathematician specialized in chaos theory. Sam Neill is palaeontologist Alan Grant, and Laura Dern is Professor Ellie Sattler once more.

Colin Trevorrow, the director of the first and third chapters of Jurassic World, announced the news on Tuesday on the occasion of a showing of the original feature in Los Angeles. The filmmaker will co-write the upcoming film with Emily Carmichael. Steven Spielberg will be one of the producers.

Filming will begin at the start of next year. Universal plans its release for June 11, 2021 in the United States. ­— AFP-Relaxnews