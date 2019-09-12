Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’ snags John McEnroe as narrator

Kaling recently appeared in fantasy adventure 'A Wrinkle in Time', heist comedy 'Ocean’s 8' and 'Late Night', and created, wrote and produced the Hulu remake of 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — The Netflix coming-of-age series has announced a title, and also revealed that it has signed up the tennis icon to narrate.

Tennis great John McEnroe will serve as the narrator for Never Have I Ever, the upcoming comedy TV series at Universal. The show, which was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, will comprise ten episodes.

Kaling and Fisher will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Howard Klein, David Miner and Tristam Shapeero also executive produce.

The series is inspired by Kaling’s experiences growing up and will star newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American girl.

In the show, the famously confrontational McEnroe brings a note of sentimentality to the plot, as he is Devi’s late father’s idol.

McEnroe revealed his involvement with the show on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, and added that Kaling’s parents were “big tennis fans. They used to watch me play way back when.”

Kaling is best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom The Office, where she was also a writer, executive producer, and director, and as Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project, which she created and executive-produced.

Kaling recently appeared in fantasy adventure A Wrinkle in Time (2018), heist comedy Ocean’s 8 (2018) and Late Night (2019), and created, wrote and produced the Hulu remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019).

Never Have I Ever is set to premiere in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews