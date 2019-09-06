‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ coming back to Amazon in November (VIDEO)

John Krasinski will be back this November on Amazon’s Prime Video. — Picture courtesy of Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Amazon has announced that the second season of the series based on Tom Clancy’s novels will be back on its streaming platform. The retail giant has also released the season’s first trailer, with John Krasinski reprising his role as CIA agent Jack Ryan.

There’s never a dull moment for Jack Ryan. John Krasinski will be back in the titular role in season two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starting Friday, November 1 on Amazon Prime Video, according to a press release from the streaming platform, which took to YouTube to unveil the trailer for the explosive new episodes.

The upcoming season will see secret service Jack Ryan head for Venezuela, for a perilous mission that will have him go head to head with the president of the South American country after having shed light on a vast conspiracy. The counterattack is swift as Jack and his team find themselves in the cross-hairs of an international plot between the US, Russia and the Latin American state headed for chaos.

In addition to Krasinski, fans of the series will be reacquainted with Wendell Pierce (The Wire) carrying his role of James Greer over from the first season. Noomi Rapace (What Happened to Monday, also known as Seven Sisters) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) will be debuting roles as part of the new adventure.

As with the first season, this second salvo will be composed of eight episodes.

The first season of Jack Ryan, produced by Krasinski and Michael Bay, debuted in August of 2018 on Amazon’s streaming platform. — AFP-Relaxnews