Legendary Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman masterclass and free performance in KL on Sept 29

The self-taught world-class guitarist is a shredding master. — Picture courtesy of Swee Lee

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Looking to step up your guitar playing skills from one of the best in heavy metal?

Legendary US guitarist Marty Friedman will be making his way to Kuala Lumpur on September 29 for a free public performance where he will be sharing tips and tricks with fans.

Friedman, who enjoyed a decade-long stint with thrash metal band Megadeth from 1990 to 2000, will also be conducting an exclusive masterclass for 20 people.

Participants will be treated to an up close and personal session with Friedman himself where the heavy metal icon will share his approach to techniques, best practice guidelines and how he achieved his signature tone.

The masterclass will be held at 4pm in a small classroom at Wisma MCA.

Fans and guitar enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up early for both events to avoid disappointment.

The events are organised by music instruments retailer Swee Lee Malaysia.

A world-class lead guitarist and shredder, Friedman taught himself to play the guitar at 14 and is known for blending Eastern and Western musical styles.

He has been living in Japan since 2003.

Early birds who register for both events will have the opportunity to take a picture with Friedman and are also entitled to special discounts at Swee Lee stores in Malaysia and 15 per cent off a Marty Friedman signature guitar.

The free performance clinic will be held at 7pm at Wisma MCA, click here to register.

Priced at RM440, tickets for the Marty Friedman Intimate Guitar Masterclass can be purchased here.