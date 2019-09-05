Exciting family concerts await Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra patrons

British conductor Michael Seal is set to steer magic in the family-themed concerts with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra. — Picture courtesy of michaelseal.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Be part of an exciting musical adventure as Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents family fun day concerts at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) next Sunday.

Themed Alasdair Malloy’s Symphonic Safari, the concerts will feature none other than presenter Alasdair Malloy who is a familiar figure to the DFP audience.

Besides the MPO, he is a regular guest with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony, Opera North, Dublin’s RTE Orchestra and London Mozart Players.

A glass harmonic specialist, Malloy has showcased his amazing talent in USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Amsterdam and Monte Carlo.

The programme revolves around animals — from cats and dogs to elephants and bears, presented through a symphonic repertoire that will delight audiences young and old.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra will present the exciting ‘Alasdair Malloy’s Symphonic Safari’ for families with children next Sunday. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

It includes Anderson’s The Waltzing Cat, Gershwin’s Walking the Dog, Strauss’ The Dragonfly and The Cuckoo Polka, Saint-Saens’ The Elephant, Elgar’s The Wild Bears, Scott’s The Penguin and Rimsky-Korsakov’s famed Flight of the Bumblebee.

Associate Conductor of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Michael Seal will lead the MPO and Malloy to steer magic in the family-themed concerts.

He has conducted many of the UK’s finest orchestras such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic as well as the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Internationally, he has conducted the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra and Norwegian Radio Orchestra.

His love of opera led to critically acclaimed performances of Puccini’s Il Trittico at the Birmingham Conservatoire.

A champion of lesser-known British composers, Seal enjoys programming interesting repertoire and exploring connections between composers.

Join in the fun and explore exotic creatures on this safari adventure on September 15 at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

