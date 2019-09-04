Singer Nubhan Ahamad denies ‘exploiting’ shirtless male actors for views (VIDEO)

Social media users saw the inclusion of half-naked men in the music video as a risky move. — Screengrab from YouTube/nartvnetwork

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Singer Nubhan Ahamad has refuted those labeling him an attention-seeker after his music video ‘Tak Tahan’ caused a buzz for featuring shirtless male actors.

Utusan Online reported that the clip, which highlights traditional Malay dances and martial arts, was simply Nubhan’s way of fusing his heritage with a pop song.

“The men did not wear shirts because they were practicing silat, it wasn’t because we were trying to exploit their bodies.

“This song falls into the pop fusion genre and includes traditional elements.

“That’s why I incorporated martial arts as well as traditional Malay dance (in the video),” he was quoted as saying.

Nubhan confessed that the concept of the video was created with a marketing strategy in mind but emphasised that he was not intentionally trying to stir up trouble by including half-naked men in his video.

The 33-year-old urged audiences to look at his work from a positive angle as he attempts to rebrand his image as a ballad singer and explore more music genres.

“That’s why I was set on singing this song even though all this while it’s been outside of my comfort zone.

“After making plans with my management, Alhamdulillah everything went smoothly and it’s all finally come together.”