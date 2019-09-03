Actor Aliff Aziz slapped with criminal charges after allegedly stealing RM1,200 in cash

Aliff was seen attending court earlier this morning in Singapore. — Instagram/aliffaziz91

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — Scandal-ridden actor Aliff Aziz continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, this time for facing two theft charges in the Singapore court.

According to Berita Harian Singapore, Aliff is accused of stealing SGD$300 (RM909) and one million rupiahs (RM296) in cash from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri.

The offence was allegedly committed between the hours of 12am and 3am on June 7 in a room at Studio M Hotel on 3 Nanson Road.

Aliff, whose real name is Mohamad Aliff Aziz, is also facing a separate charge of stealing a pack of cigarettes and a lighter worth SGD15.60 (RM47) owned by an individual named Gurwinder Singh.

The crime was believed to have taken place at a Starbucks cafe at Plaza Singapura at around 4.45am on August 6 last year.

Aliff was seen arriving at the Singapore court this morning with a companion.

The 28-year-old was released on SGD$5,000 bail (RM15,162) and the case is scheduled for another hearing on October 1.

Aliff previously gained notoriety after getting caught up in a string of extra-marital affairs with two Malaysian actresses.

His then-wife Bella Astillah eventually filed for divorce in May after a shirtless photo of Aliff with an underage girl made the rounds online.

The controversial actor was arrested by Singaporean police in June shortly after Raja Yunika first lodged a report against him.

Raja Yunika told mStar that she had initially met up with Aliff to help him rebuild his acting career after the breakdown of his marriage to Bella resulted in a lack of work opportunities for him.