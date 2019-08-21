Fans ditch S. Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun after news of impending split from Goo Hye-sun

Fans are ditching Ahn Jae-hyun after news of impending split from wife Goo Hye-sun. ― Picture via Instagram/aagbanjh

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― Fans are coming down hard on South Korean model and actor Ahn Jae-hyun, accusing him of using wife Goo Hye-sun to promote himself as the gossip mill went into overdrive over their supposed pending divorce.

While Ahn has not officially commented on the rumours of the split, Sin Chew Daily reported that Ahn's impeccably image may just be in tatters.

Fans of Goo have taken to social media, with some even putting forward an ultimatum to him to stop acting in two television series as well to leave the cast of a soon-to-be aired series or risk hurting its ratings with a boycott.

The threats have also extended to advertisers who have Ahn as their spokesperson to remove him or face a boycott of their products.

Several days ago, Goo posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with her Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

The couple met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about news at that time before they exchanged vows the following year.