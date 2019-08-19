Singer Alif Satar hailed for defending co-host against body shaming comments on live TV (VIDEO)

Alif Satar (left) did not simply stand by while his co-host Sherry Alhadad (right) was made fun of during a live broadcast. — Screengrab via YouTube/Astro Gempak

PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — Singer Alif Satar has gained favour with Malaysian social media users after deflecting a body-shaming joke directed at his Big Stage co-host Sherry Alhadad.

A clip from the talent competition’s season two premiere shows judge Mark Adam taking a hurtful jab at Sherry’s weight while evaluating contestant Chaleeda Gilbert’s performance.

“This opportunity is very big, you see. Even the host is big,” Mark says to Chaleeda while gesturing towards Sherry.

Laughter erupts from the audience and all three onstage share an awkward silence for a moment before Alif quickly salvages the situation.

“Mark, you’re right. She has big talent, bro,” said Alif.

I have so much respect for Alif Satar. https://t.co/rnOHzpOxFn — Mai (@MaisarahMahmud) August 19, 2019

His comment earned him the number one spot on Malaysian Twitter trends with several users praising the Sebenarnya singer for handling the situation with grace and kindness.

Actress Sharifah Amani attested to Alif’s commitment to standing up for women and hoped that more men would take a leaf out of his book.

I have seen this dude stand up for women sooooo many times. When people disregard or put women down this dude is always there to put things right. Such a rare gem. Thank you Brudder Man. More dudes should learn from you.



Hidup Alif Satar!! 🙌❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/gGPhQhcshc — Sharifah Amani (@sharifahamani) August 19, 2019

We need more friends like alif satar to cover up us when people start judging and talk about our insecurities as a joke. https://t.co/YKSgBlTLUt — Mekni (@nurulardiniiz) August 19, 2019

and alif satar being the gentleman that he is turned the insult into a compliment!! “you’re right, she has a big talent bro” how can we not continuously stan this man https://t.co/aHMcKtxwbl — farah (@furrarie) August 19, 2019

Twitter user Mikhail Hafiz added that Mark’s body-shaming comments were symptomatic of how deeply-rooted misogyny is in Malaysian society.

Not to take anything away from Alif Satar, whose behaviour has always been nothing but exemplary, but the fact that he had to step in to defend Sherry Al Hadad shows that we as a society still have far to go in eradicating this kind of antisocial, misogynistic behaviour. https://t.co/t7MPVQoQU2 — Mikhail Hafiz (@IMMikhailHafiz) August 19, 2019

Gegar Vaganza 5 host and sponsor Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman sparked similar controversy last year after labeling an audience member “ugly” on live television before testing out his beauty product on her.