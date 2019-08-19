Malay Mail

Singer Alif Satar hailed for defending co-host against body shaming comments on live TV (VIDEO)

BY TAN MEI ZI

Alif Satar (left) did not simply stand by while his co-host Sherry Alhadad (right) was made fun of during a live broadcast. — Screengrab via YouTube/Astro Gempak
PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — Singer Alif Satar has gained favour with Malaysian social media users after deflecting a body-shaming joke directed at his Big Stage co-host Sherry Alhadad.

A clip from the talent competition’s season two premiere shows judge Mark Adam taking a hurtful jab at Sherry’s weight while evaluating contestant Chaleeda Gilbert’s performance.

“This opportunity is very big, you see. Even the host is big,” Mark says to Chaleeda while gesturing towards Sherry.

Laughter erupts from the audience and all three onstage share an awkward silence for a moment before Alif quickly salvages the situation.

“Mark, you’re right. She has big talent, bro,” said Alif.

 

 

His comment earned him the number one spot on Malaysian Twitter trends with several users praising the Sebenarnya singer for handling the situation with grace and kindness.

Actress Sharifah Amani attested to Alif’s commitment to standing up for women and hoped that more men would take a leaf out of his book.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter user Mikhail Hafiz added that Mark’s body-shaming comments were symptomatic of how deeply-rooted misogyny is in Malaysian society.

 

 

Gegar Vaganza 5 host and sponsor Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman sparked similar controversy last year after labeling an audience member “ugly” on live television before testing out his beauty product on her.

