Chinese actor Jet Li regains healthy glow after looking weak, frail in 2018

Fans are both shocked and relieved over Li’s physical transformation. — Picture from Weibo

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — Chinese actor Jet Li looks to be in the pink of health following concerns over his physical condition last year.

The martial arts legend appeared frail and weak in a 2018 photo taken in Tibet which sparked worries that he was losing a long battle with hyperthyroidism, a condition that causes muscle weakness and weight loss.

However, recent pictures on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, which show the 56-year-old looking stronger and healthier, have put the hearts of many fans at ease.

The Once Upon a Time in China star has regained a youthful glow and has lost the grey-haired pallor he once had over a year ago.

At the time, Li’s manager Steven Chasman brushed off concerns that the martial artist was in ailing health and emphasised that he was “in great shape.”

“We appreciate everyone's concern but Jet is completely fine. There's nothing wrong with him.

“It's one picture and people are making these interpretations from it.

“If you took a picture of me at the wrong angle and wrong time of the day, I could look frail as well,” he told USA Today.

Li also took to Facebook to assure fans over his condition, joking that he had been gifted with a “longevity potion” from someone who wanted to see him live a long life.

The retired Wushu champion will return to the silver screen in the 2020 live-action remake of Mulan in which he plays the emperor of China.