Brave HK actor Simon Yam returns to Guangdong, where he was stabbed, to promote new movie

The 64-year-old veteran movie star is promoting his upcoming film ‘Little Q.’ — Picture from Instagram/Simon Yam

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — It appears veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam is just as fearless as the memorable roles he would portray in gangster films.

The movie star, who was stabbed less than a month ago in Guangdong province, while making a public appearance returned to the Chinese province to promote his upcoming film Little Q, The Straits Times reported.

Best known for playing triad bosses, the 64-year-old who is was stabbed in Zhongshan on July 20 and sustained injuries to his abdomen and hand.

Following the assault, the father of one said he would be more selective with his public appearances.

His upcoming film which stars Gigi Leung, Him Law and Charlie Young tells the story of a loyal dog and a blind chef.

Yam, whose right hand was bandaged and was spotted using a sling, was accompanied by tight security during the event on Sunday.

“Little Q resembles a story about me and my daughter. It is a very important movie for me, and the best companion movie I've ever made,” he was quoted saying by China.org.cn.

The Young and Dangerous actor skipped mentioning the Zhongshan stabbing but pundits believe the incident still weighed on his mind when Yam, while highlighting the film’s central themes said that the love and support from loved ones and friends was crucial to help someone overcome difficult times.

Known for his public-friendly personality, Yam continued to do what he loves best by interacting with fans.

He told those present that he was confident Chinese authorities are able to maintain law and order.

Originally slated for a July 25 release, Little Q will be released next month instead.