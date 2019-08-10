Monsta X fans irate at French Montana for apparently forgetting his lyrics (VIDEO)

K-pop band Monsta X performed an English song with French Montana. — Picture from Twitter/Jimmy Kimmel

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — K-pop group Monsta X appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show but their fans aren't happy.

The group performed their song Who Do You Love, which featured US rapper French Montana.

As the song had been released weeks prior, fans obviously have heard it before and they noticed that French Montana seemed to not have remembered his own rap part.

"The way monsta x can learn a whole english song, when most of the members don't speak fluent english yet french montana can't mumble a 10 second rap correctly..," one fan tweeted.

You can watch the performance below and decide if French Montana's memory less affected the performance.