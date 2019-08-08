‘I regret buying it’: Boba lovers give thumbs down to RM15 drink sold by Vida’s daughter

A cup of Cik B’s roasted creme brulee milk tea costs RM15 which some Instagram users say is expensive compared to other brands. — Picture from Instagram/datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, popularly known as Vida, has gotten her daughter to follow in her entrepreneurial footsteps by selling Malaysia’s current favourite drink: bubble tea.

A number of Instagram users however have accused the cosmetics mogul and her daughter Nur Edlynn Zamileen Muhammad Amin or Cik B of exploiting their fame to sell a subpar product.

Negative reviews for Cik B’s roasted creme brulee milk tea, priced at RM15, began popping up on Vida’s Instagram page where users lamented over how expensive and disappointing it was in its taste.

“When the product comes from someone famous, it’s sure to be sold at an expensive price, eh?” wrote muhdnuhilman_.

Another user with the handle peyra_pijan shared a frustrating experience when she tried Cik B’s bubble tea for the first time.

“I tried it at Jelapang two days ago. I was given the milk tea boba WITHOUT the roasted creme brulee.

“I only got milk, boba, and ice at the same price of RM15. When I asked the staff, they said they couldn’t make it with creme brulee as they didn’t have a fire torch.

“They should have at least reduced the price so I could pay a fair sum for what I got,” she wrote.

User littlemyrae2_ chimed in and said that Cik B’s signature drink loses out to other boba brands like The Alley which sells a similar type of beverage with a creme brulee topping.

“I bought it and I truly regret it.

“The brown sugar in it has a ‘unique’ quality. ‘Unique’ in the sense that it leaves behind a weird aftertaste.

“It’s too sweet. I felt like I had to amputate my leg after drinking it,” she wrote.

The negative reviews have since been deleted off Vida’s Instagram post.