Actress Nina Iskandar to pursue legal action against those who accuse her of being a homewrecker

Nina encouraged her followers to be wary of ‘cunning’ and ‘manipulative’ people who may coax them into believing fabricated stories. — Picture via Instagram/ninaiskandar

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — Actress Nina Iskandar has rubbished claims of being a homewrecker in her husband’s previous marriage.

The Brunei-born lass swore “in the name of Allah SWT” that she had only met her partner, assistant director Azlan Adzanan, about a year after he split from his ex-wife, and will be taking legal action against those who make baseless accusations against her.

“Actually my husband and his ex-wife were separated almost a year before he actually met me, and they only officially got a divorce in January (this year) and not February.

“They’ve had problems in their marriage for a long time and I don’t want to get involved with that, as they can handle that on their own.

“For me and my husband, we only became really close and serious after all that,” she said in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.

Nina, whose real name is Nur Akmalina Iskandar, claimed that Azlan’s ex-wife is the mastermind behind the malicious rumours being spread through social media.

The ex-wife, who is said to be a model, had allegedly solicited the help of individuals to stir up trouble for Nina by painting her as a seductress who caused the breakdown of Azlan’s previous marriage.

The Muka Surat Cinta star is firmly standing her ground amidst the wave of slander being directed at her online, adding that her husband’s phone contains “evidence” of her innocence in the whole matter though she did not elaborate on its nature.

“I did send legal notice prior to summon a few parties and one of these individuals is a make-up artist.

“She herself admitted that she was instructed to do this by the ex-wife (to cause trouble).”

Nina previously dealt with similar accusations in March which have now resurfaced in light of her recent wedding reception on Sunday, four months after she was officially married to Azlan.