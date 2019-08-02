Mina of K-pop girl group TWICE opts out of world tour, returns to South Korea

Mina of TWICE has returned to South Korea after opting out of the group's tour due to health issues. — Instagram/minajype

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Mina, a member of popular KPop girl group TWICE, has returned to South Korea after opting out of the group's tour due to health issues.

She was spotted arriving at the Incheon International Airport yesterday accompanied by her mother.

Korean pop culture website Soompi reported her agency, JYP Entertainment as saying that Mina's return was not to participate in the group's activities.

“As revealed previously, she is currently resting due to health reasons, and it is difficult for her to participate in scheduled activities including the world tour.”

In July, the agency had revealed that Mina was struggling with extreme anxiety and insecurity while performing on stage.

“No exact diagnosis has been identified yet, and we are consulting with several medical professionals to verify the cause in detail.”

As a result, Mina was taken off from the group's “TWICE World Tour 2019 TWICELIGHTS.”