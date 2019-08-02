Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng sneaks off on holiday with husband to England

Contrary to earlier reports, Sammi Cheng has gone on holiday with husband Andy Hui. — Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng is taking time off with husband singer and actor Andy Hui.

While earlier reports stated she would be on a trip with friends, Hong Kong publication Apple Daily managed to get their hands on an image of the couple Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Automated People Mover (APM).

Cheng told the media last week following the completion of her 13 date Hong Kong concert tour that Hui, would not be joining the trip.

Cheng and Hui have been working on their marriage after he was caught up in the controversy of smooching actress Jacqueline Wong at the back of a taxi in April.

While Cheng had chosen to forgive Hui after the scandal, the same cannot be said for her fans when they booed at him after he turned up at Cheng's concert recently.

Wearing all black with no makeup, Cheng had tied her hair into a bun while Hui was in jeans and jacket carrying a knapsack.

The daily had learned that the couple would be joining Hong Kong actor Dicky Cheung and wife Jess Zhang, who were also spotted at the airport.

Information received by the daily was the two couples will be visiting Hong Kong composer Mark Lui and his wife Jade in England.