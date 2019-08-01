Lupita Nyong'o battles zombies in 'Little Monsters' trailer (VIDEO)

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The comedy horror film will be in theatres from November 15.

Little Monsters follows Dave (Alexander England), who volunteers to chaperone his nephew's class on a field trip in an attempt to impress his teacher Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong'o).

Though the class trip starts off with fun at a farm with children's TV personality Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad), but the class soon encounters a zombie eating a pig — it turns out an experiment at a nearby military base has gone haywire.

To protect the children from the truth, Caroline tells them the zombies are normal people playing tag; meanwhile, she teams up with Dave and Teddy McGiggle to fight the undead.

Accompanied by footage of the children singing If You're Happy and You Know It, a montage shows Caroline, Teddy, Dave and some soldiers battling the zombies.

Diesel La Torraca, Charlie Whitley, Kim Thien Doan, Ava Caryofyllis, Wolfgang Gledhill, Vivienne Albany, Shia Hamby, Caliah Pinones, Stephen Peacocke, Nadia Townsend and Kat Stewart also star in the movie.

Little Monsters, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, will be in theatres in the UK and Ireland on November 15. Other global release dates have not yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews