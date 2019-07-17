Instagram opportunities aplenty await ‘Stranger Things 3’ fans at Good Vibes Festival 2019

Season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’ premiered on Netflix on July 4, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Fans of sci-fi horror series Stranger Things 3 can look forward to a true-blue 1980s experience at this year’s Good Vibes Festival.

Expect a myriad of Instagram opportunities at The Ranch in Gohtong Jaya with a unique installation dedicated to the Netflix drama set in 1985 in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The Stranger Things booth will be divided into sections recreating iconic sets and moments from all three seasons of the show, so read on to find out what you can expect!

The Byers’ living room

Joyce Byers (played by Winona Ryder) illuminates her living room with Christmas lights to prove that Will is trying to talk to her from the Upside Down. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Ardent fans of the series will be familiar with the scene where Joyce Byers puts up Christmas lights in her living room in a desperate attempt to communicate with her son, Will.

Trapped in the terrifying parallel universe known as the Upside Down, Will manipulates the lights in the living room to warn his mum of danger close by.

Festival-goers can experience the scene for themselves this weekend in a recreation of the Byers’ living room complete with seemingly endless strings of multi-coloured lights.

A backdrop with the Shadow Monster

While the second season ends with a romantic moment at the Snow Ball, things quickly take a dark turn when the scene shifts to the Upside Down to reveal that the Shadow Monster is still very much alive and ready to terrorise Hawkins.

Relive the moment by mounting a bicycle with a backdrop of the Shadow Monster right behind you for a goosebump-worthy Instagram shot.

The Palace Arcade

Try out some classic arcade games for yourself to see if you can beat Max’s high score. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

A popular hang-out spot for the Stranger Things gang in season two, the Palace Arcade saw the introduction of Max’s character and her unbeatable gaming skills that left Dustin and Lucas in the dust.

Malaysian fans can have a go at some classic arcade games like Dig Dug, Pac-Man, Galaga, and Donkey Kong this weekend to see if they can measure up to Max’s high score and win some exclusive merchandise.

Kuala Lumpur skyline photo wall

Fireworks were a key element in the third season of the show, from lighting up the 4th of July carnival to being a weapon of choice when fighting interdimensional monsters.

Kuala Lumpur’s skyline will be getting the Stranger Things treatment at the festival, so expect a stunning photo wall recreating the magic of Hawkins right here in Malaysia.

Facing the Demogorgon

Cosplayer Saakira Izumi dressed up as the Demogorgon during the Stranger Things 3 screening in Kuala Lumpur on July 1. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

The horrifying creature from the series will be making an appearance at Good Vibes Festival this year to test the wits of fans.

If you dare, snap a picture with the Demogorgon to let your followers know you survived the epic face-off.

The Stranger Fan Wall

Ong’s artwork depicts Will split between the Upside Down and the real world in his Ghostbusters Halloween costume. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Penang-based artist Ong Lyn Hui was one of 18 artists from around the globe handpicked by Netflix to come up with their own artistic interpretations of various Stranger Things episodes.

Ong’s piece will be showcased on the Stranger Fan Wall and visitors can win some exclusive goodies by using the Netflix Giphy stickers in their Instagram post.

Good Vibes Festival 2019 will go down on July 20 and 21 at The Ranch at Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands.

For more information on the Stranger Things 3 experience coming up, follow Netflix Malaysia’s official Instagram and use the hashtag #StrangerVibes in all your festival posts.