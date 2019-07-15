Yuna makes it to Times Square billboard in New York for second time

Yuna appears on a billboard at Times Square in Spotify's promo of her latest album ‘Rouge.’ — Picture from Twitter/yunamusic

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — It’s not every day a recognisable Malaysian face gets featured on New York City’s home of digital billboards at Times Square.

Singer-songwriter Yuna made Malaysians proud when she tweeted a picture of herself on a massive billboard in one of the most iconic locations in the Big Apple.

The advertisement by audio streaming platform Spotify was promoting the Kedah-born songstress’s latest album Rouge which was released on Friday.

“From KL to the world. My new album #yunarouge (sic) is out today! Thanks @Spotify this is freakin (sic) awesome,” Yuna wrote on Twitter.

From KL to the world❤️

My new album #yunarouge is out today! Thanks @Spotify this is freakin awesome! #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/VVGzM5LEtl — Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) July 12, 2019

The post which was uploaded on Friday morning has gained almost 10,000 retweets and over 15,000 likes by loyal fans.

The Forevermore singer’s massive appearance on Times Square also caught the attention of celebrities.

Among them included renowned Indonesian singers and personalities Datuk Seri Rossa, Anggun, Afgan, Bunga Citra Lestari and Raisa while Malaysian artistes Ella, SonaOne and Liyana Jasmay too congratulated the Los Angeles-based singer.

No stranger to the bright lights of Manhattan, Yuna previously made headlines in November 2016 when she appeared on the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square in New York City.