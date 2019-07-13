Ed Sheeran says yes, he is married to Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran offhandedly mentioned his married status on an iHeartRadio interview. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran finally confirmed that he got married to fiancee Cherry Seaborn during an interview with iHeartRadio.

Sheeran had dropped the fact as he talked about the lyrics of his song Remember My Name, a collaboration with Eminem and 50 Cent.

In the song he had mentioned the words "my wife" and revealed that he hadn't been married at the time the song was written but said, "I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out."

Sheeran announced his engagement to Seaborn in January 2018 but has otherwise remained fairly low-key about his relationship.