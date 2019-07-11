Tombstone of Beyond frontman Wong Ka Kui found defaced

Fans of Beyond's Wong Ka Kui were in for a rude shock when they found the tombstone of their idol defaced. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Fans of Beyond's Wong Ka Kui were in for a rude shock when they found the tombstone of their idol defaced.

Oriental Daily reported that fans uploaded a picture recently showing their idol's tombstone defaced with words written in red ink.

Contacted by Hong Kong media over the incident, Ka Kui's brother Ka Keung said he would clean up the result of the vandalism.

Ka Keung was indifferent when asked by the media if he was angry over the incident.

"I do not know who did it, so I am nonchalant over the matter. A real fan would not have done such a thing."

It was reported that this was not the first time that Ka Kui's tombstone had been defaced, with a similar incident occurring just last October.

The guitar on the white marble tombstone was twice smeared with paint in 2009 and 2016, while scribbles have also found on the tombstone.

Ka Kui died a week after falling from a stage platform during an appearance at a Tokyo Fuji Television game show Ucchan-nanchan no Yarunara Yaraneba on June 24 1993 at the age of 31.