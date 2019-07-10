Not a Cersei Lannister fan? Michelle Yeoh cusses and flips the bird at Lena Headey in faux annoyance

Maybe Yeoh didn't manage to grab her morning brew? The hilarious exchange between Yeoh and Headey immediately went viral. — Instagram screenshot/@iamlenaheadey

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A light hearted exchange between Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Game of Thrones star, Lena Headey, on the set of Gunpowder Milkshake has sent the social media into a frenzy.

Headey shared the exchange via an Instagram video on her account @iamlenaheadey where she greeted the Crazy Rich Asian star who was exiting a truck after having her hair and makeup done.

“Good morning, Michelle! How are you doing?” Headey greeted Yeoh but Yeoh curtly replied: “Oh, **** off,” while allowing a grin to escape.

The 15-second video, which Headey captioned, “I LOVE HER SO MUCH ITS ANNOYING . Obvs @michelleyeoh_official”, ends with Yeoh flipping Headey the finger.

The video has been viewed almost a million times.

Gunpowder Milkshake, which just started shooting last month, is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Navot Papushado, part of the duo behind the dark Israeli flick, Big Bad Wolves.

The action thriller, which also stars Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan and Black Panther’s Angela Bassett is described as centering on a mother-daughter assassin duo played by Gillan and Headey, while Yeoh is said to play the part of a member of the sisterhood of secret arms dealers who come together to help Gillan's character.