Big Bang's TOP to be discharged from military today, a day early

SEOUL, July 6 — Big Bang's TOP is ending his military service a day early, and is set to return to civilian life later today.

His original discharge date was July 8 but was pushed back early because of a public holiday at his place of service.

Big Bang fans are already greeting him with the hashtag #LongTimeNoSeeTOP on Twitter.

The singer, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, had been working as a social service worker at the Yongsan Crafts Museum.

TOP's stint at the museum came after he was dismissed from his military service at the Gangnam station, after being charged with illegal drug use.

YG, Big Bang's agency, stated that he would have a 'quiet' return. This means that there will unlikely be a public event or fan gathering. Likely this is also in light of the recent criminal scandals involving former Big Bang member Seungri and YG's founder Yang Hyun-suk.

Other Big Bang members, namely Gdragon, Taeyang, and Daseung, will also be ending their military service later this year. The future of Big Bang is still up in the air with no news as to their future promotional activities.

In any case, Big Bang fans will likely be looking forward to the return of their favourites whatever the circumstances.