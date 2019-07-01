Six-pack feast: Superstar Wang Leehom shows off ‘hot bod’ for magazine cover

Wang Leehom showing his well-toned body for Men's Health magazine. — Picture via Facebook/Wang Leehom

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Mandopop star Wang Leehom had fans swooning after he posted a photograph of his well-toned body.

The photograph of Wang was taken for the cover of Men’s Health magazine.

Posted on his official Facebook page, the Taiwanese singer said the result was from lifting weight six times a week for the past one year and a half.

Seeking opinion from his fans, Wang asked what they thought of his latest look.

“Should I get bigger? Is this too much? Don’t miss July 2019 Men’s Health magazine!”

He also cheekily asked whether his new look will get his wife’s attention.

Fans were split over his latest look with some giving him the thumbs up while some say he should maintain what he has now.

One fan, Anthony Tony Parker said it would take him until year 2060 to have the look that Wang has.

Wang encouraged Parker and said he can do it too.