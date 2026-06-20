KLANG, June 20 — Malaysia and Thailand are holding intensive discussions over the temporary suspension of shrimp imports, with both sides working towards a solution that safeguards their respective interests, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

He said the matter, which had also received Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s attention, is still at the negotiation stage to find the best possible solution.

“We are trying to protect the country’s rights and interests, while the Thai side will provide clarification on matters related to fish and shrimp exports to Malaysia,” he told a press conference after officiating the Road to MAHA 2026 Central Zone programme here today.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak said Malaysia had received Thailand’s response to a questionnaire issued by the ministry and was currently assessing the information provided.

“The response has been received. What needs to be done now is to assess, verify and audit the information to ensure it meets all national biosecurity requirements and conditions,” he said when met at the same event.

Malaysia had previously said it would assess Thailand’s compliance with its biosecurity requirements following the temporary suspension of imports involving five shrimp species.

Director-General of Fisheries Datuk Adnan Hussain had said KPKM had requested Thailand to respond to a questionnaire sent through Malaysia’s agricultural representative office in Bangkok.

On May 16, Malaysia tightened controls on fisheries imports from Thailand by imposing certificate of analysis (CoA) requirements for seabass and a temporary suspension on five shrimp species effective June 1.

The suspension involves Penaeus esculentes, Fenneropenaeus merguiensis, Penaeus vannamei, Penaeus monodon and Penaeus stylirostris.

Thailand has since reportedly said it was prepared to raise the issue at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Asean forums if bilateral negotiations fail to resolve the matter. — Bernama