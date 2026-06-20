KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an urgent thunderstorm warning for several states and territories, effective immediately until 5:00 pm today..

Residents in the affected regions are advised to prepare for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds.

Affected areas:

Perlis and Penang: Entire states.

Kedah: Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu.

Perak: Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim.

Pahang: Cameron Highlands, Raub, Bentong, and Rompin.

Selangor: Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat.

Negeri Sembilan: Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin.

Johor: Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

Sarawak: Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa and Betong), Sarikei (Pakan and Julau), Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit), Mukah (Matu and Dalat), Kapit (Song), Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi), and Limbang.

Sabah: Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Tambunan), West Coast, Tawau (Kunak and Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Beluran), and Kudat.

WP Labuan: Entire territory.

A thunderstorm warning triggers when meteorological signs indicate imminent rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour or when heavy rain is expected to persist for more than an hour.

These short-term alerts are valid for a maximum of six hours per issuance.

The public is urged to exercise caution, stay vigilant, and take all necessary safety precautions during this period.