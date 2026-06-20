KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The planned court-ordered auction next Monday of 14 seized assets belonging to Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has been postponed, as he has given a RM66,600 cheque to DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok to clear the legal costs owed to her, Kok’s lawyer said today.

Kok’s lawyer Datuk Sankara Nair today confirmed that Jamal had given the banker’s cheque to his client at approximately 5pm yesterday.

“In view of the payment received, the public auction previously scheduled for 22 June 2026 has been called off and postponed pending clearance of the banker’s cheque,” Sankara said in a brief statement today.

Sankara added that the auction will be cancelled once the bank clears the RM66,600 cheque.

“Upon successful clearance of the banker’s cheque, the judgment debt shall be deemed fully satisfied and the auction proceedings will be cancelled accordingly,” he said, also expressing appreciation towards all who had facilitated in resolving this matter.

Sankara said the RM66,600 paid by Jamal is for the legal costs, which includes the RM50,000 awarded cost, interest and allocatur fees.

Kok previously won her defamation lawsuit against Jamal, with the courts ordering him to pay RM300,000 in compensation and RM50,000 in legal costs to her.

Jamal did pay the RM300,000 damages for defaming Kok, but his failure to pay the legal costs had led to the now-postponed auction.

On January 28, the High Court seized 14 household items from Jamal’s house in Ampang, Selangor to be auctioned off to cover the unpaid legal costs.

Last week (June 12), the High Court fixed the auction date on June 22, after court proceedings which confirmed that there were no longer any obstacles for the auction to proceed.

In 2017, Kok filed the defamation lawsuit against Jamal over the latter’s accusations that she had allegedly misappropriated Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds under the Skim Mesra Usia Emas initiative.

The High Court had in 2022 ruled that Jamal had defamed Kok and ordered him to pay RM300,000 in compensation and RM50,000 in legal costs to her, while the Court of Appeal in March 2024 upheld the High Court’s decision.

On July 30, 2024, the Federal Court rejected Jamal’s application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeal’s decision, which meant that the RM300,000 he had deposited for the case was released to Kok.