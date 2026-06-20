KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Jasin MP Zulkifli Ismail was injured in a road accident along the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway in Alor Gajah early Saturday morning.

Alor Gajah OCPD Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar confirmed that the collision occurred at approximately 5:20 am, leaving Zulkifli, who also serves as the Melaka PAS commissioner, with minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Zulkifli was traveling from the Jelatang traffic light junction when a Perodua Axia, heading from Alor Gajah toward Gadek, entered the intersection and triggered the collision, The Star reported.

“The Jasin MP suffered minor cuts on both hands, while his wife, who was in the front passenger seat, complained of chest pain,” Ahmad said.

The impact was more severe for the driver of the Axia, who sustained fractured ribs and a fractured pelvis. That driver is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Melaka.

Three other passengers in the vehicle also sustained minor injuries and are undergoing further medical care.

All victims were transported to Hospital Alor Gajah and Hospital Melaka for treatment.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless driving resulting in an accident.