KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — A weak earthquake struck the waters off Batu Pahat, Johor early this morning, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia said in a statement that the 3.3‑magnitude quake occurred at 1.17am and was centred at coordinates 1.7° North and 102.7° East.

The department said the epicentre was located 20km southwest of Batu Pahat at a depth of 10km, adding that “tremors may be felt in areas around Batu Pahat, Johor”.

MetMalaysia said it would continue to monitor the situation.

The department also urged those who felt the tremors to fill out its online questionnaire.