KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Police have detained a woman believed to have staged her own kidnapping in an attempt to obtain an RM18,000 ransom payment.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said the woman, in her 20s, was initially found safe during an Ops Scorpion raid at a house in Taman Perniagaan Setia, Johor Bahru, at 3.30pm yesterday.

“The operation was launched following a report lodged yesterday by the woman’s 43-year-old mother at the Padawan District Police Headquarters in Sarawak, claiming that her daughter had been abducted by unknown individuals,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said a special team from the Bukit Aman CID, assisted by CID personnel from Sarawak and Johor, was formed to carry out a rescue operation focused on areas around Johor Bahru, where the woman was last traced.

“During the raid, police arrested a 27-year-old local man with three previous records involving drug and criminal offences at the location and seized four mobile phones,” he said.

Kumar said preliminary investigations revealed inconsistencies in the alleged kidnapping narrative, leading to the woman’s detention to assist in the investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 for kidnapping for ransom, an offence punishable by up to 40 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

“Police will apply for the remand of both individuals tomorrow,” he added. — Bernama